Bettyanne M. Plummer
Hasbrouck Heights - Plummer, Bettyanne M., age 70 of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, formerly of Oradell, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 19th, 2019.
Devoted daughter of the late George and Betty Plummer. Loving sister of Mary Wren and her late husband Jim, David Plummer, Bobbi-Jean Plummer, Patty Richards, John and his partner Steve. Bettyanne is predeceased by her brother Dr. Richard Plummer and his wife JoAnn and her brother Terry Plummer. She is survived by Terry's wife, Tina. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear great aunt of many great nieces and great nephews.
Bettyanne attended Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, NJ. She also attended the New York Foundling Hospital in New York City. She dearly loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited for visitation this Wednesday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service will begin from the funeral home on Thursday at 9AM and then proceed to St. Joseph RCC in Oradell for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Mary Rest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (or at stjude.org) or a . For more information and to view Bettyanne's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com