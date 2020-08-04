1/1
Beverly A. Nelson
1942 - 2020
Beverly A. Nelson

Beverly A. Nelson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on July 26, 2020. Beverly was born on August 28, 1942 to Rita and Frank Goerdes in Paterson, New Jersey. She grew up in Ramsey, New Jersey and in 1963 she graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson as a registered nurse. Beverly was married to William F. Nelson in 1966. She worked at her profession in various medical facilities including 13 years at the Daughters of Miriam Nursing Home in Clifton, New Jersey; until her retirement in 2000. When not at work Beverly spent most of her time looking after her family and socializing with dear friends.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 54 years, William of Fort Walton Beach, her daughter Karen A. Luciano and her husband Michael and grandson Robert W Sloginski, all of Fort Walton Beach, her son William J. Nelson, his wife Jennifer and her daughter Daria Ferdine of Hamburg, New Jersey, her sister Barbara Forster of Oswego, IL, her brother Frank Goerdes of Sarasota, FL and her many cousins, nieces, nephews, beloved friends and extended family.

Arrangements are private but you are invited to visit her tribute page hosted by Emerald Coast Funeral Home https://www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com/tributes/Beverly-Nelson

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis Tennessee are appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Emerald Coast Funeral Home
161 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
8508643361
