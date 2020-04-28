|
Beverly Ann DiTaranti
Beverly Ann DiTaranti (nee, Zuccaro),88, died April 26, 2020 in New Providence, New Jersey of underlying health conditions complicated by a brief illness with COVID-19.
She joins her recently deceased husband of 64 years, Louis Di Taranti. She leaves her daughter Beverly (Di Taranti) Tramontelli, her son-in law Angelo Tramontelli, her grandson Michael Tramontelli and her granddaughter Susan Tramontelli; her son Robert Di Taranti, her son Richard Di Taranti, her daughter-in-law Lisa Di Taranti, her granddaughter Laura Di Taranti and her granddaughter Christine Di Taranti; her daughter Judith (Di Taranti) Lagano, her son-in-law, Christopher Lagano, her granddaughter, Jessica Lagano, her grandson, Maxwell Lagano and her grandson Kyle Lagano.
Born and raised in Jersey City NJ, the daughter of Saverio and Louisa, and the sister of Dolly Remollino, Terry Wasielewski, Edith Montesano, Gloria Dombrowski, Bernie Zuccaro, John Zuccaro, Frank Zuccaro and Sam Zuccaro who all pre-deceased her. Growing up the baby of the family, Beverly leaves behind an extended family of nieces and nephews who were all very dear to her.
Beverly attended Lincoln High School in Jersey City, NJ and with her robust voice, she became captain of the cheerleading squad. She attended New York University in New York City on the Ella Brehm scholarship where she earned a bachelor's degree in Education. Her family was so proud as she was the first child to be able to attend college. On the day Beverly graduated from NYU, her father closed his barber shop on Communipaw Avenue for the one and only time to attend graduation in honor of his daughter. In later years, she would go on to earn a Master's degree in education from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ.
Beverly met her future husband Louis Di Taranti while at NYU. She started her professional career at Roselle High School and then moving on to Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City before taking sabbatical to raise her 4 children. Upon her return to the workforce in 1970, she went on to teach at Berkeley College, being awarded Teacher Of The Year 3 times. She taught in Ridgewood (also serving as Dean), Waldwick, Woodland Park and Manhattan before retiring from Berkeley in 2009. Beverly won the National Junior College Teacher of the Year in the 1980's. She was a deep believer in education and worked tirelessly towards that end.
Beverly loved the Jersey Shore, traveling, spending time with family, cooking for her entire family, including making her famous cauliflower and manicotti, listening to Frank Sinatra, living in Paramus NJ from 1963-2019, the New York Times crossword puzzle, sitting on her front porch chatting with close friends watching the world go by, and was proud to be a "New Yorker" as well as an American of Italian heritage. She will always be remembered for her belief that they can try to take everything away from you, but they'll never be able to take your education. To know Beverly was to know the true meaning of generosity and kindness to others.
Beverly will be interred at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life in the future for both Beverly and Louis when it is safe for all to attend.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or the New Jersey Education Association Buy A Brick Campaign.
All arrangements are entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652
