Beverly D. Bannworth
Paterson - Beverly D. Bannworth, 85, died on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on April 22, 1934, she was a lifelong resident of Paterson. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Margaret Ashworth.
Beverly was a high school graduate. After high school she went to work for the Manhattan Shirt Company and held several administrative positions until she retired. Prior, Beverly worked as a fashion model and became known throughout her career as "the girl next door."
Ms. Bannworth was a very capable, compatible, considerate, warm and giving person who never hesitated to help a person in need. She derived much personal satisfaction from helping other people.
She will be forever remembered by her dear friends.
Funeral Friday 9:00 AM from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St.Brendan's RC Church, Clifton. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Thursday 3-6 PM. patrickjconte.com