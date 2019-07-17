Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Brendan's RC Church
Clifton, NJ
Beverly D. Bannworth


1934 - 2019
Beverly D. Bannworth
Beverly D. Bannworth

Paterson - Beverly D. Bannworth, 85, died on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on April 22, 1934, she was a lifelong resident of Paterson. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Margaret Ashworth.

Beverly was a high school graduate. After high school she went to work for the Manhattan Shirt Company and held several administrative positions until she retired. Prior, Beverly worked as a fashion model and became known throughout her career as "the girl next door."

Ms. Bannworth was a very capable, compatible, considerate, warm and giving person who never hesitated to help a person in need. She derived much personal satisfaction from helping other people.

She will be forever remembered by her dear friends.

Funeral Friday 9:00 AM from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St.Brendan's RC Church, Clifton. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Thursday 3-6 PM. patrickjconte.com
