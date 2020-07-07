Beverly E. Cauwels
Beverly E. Cauwels (nee Scheetz), age 78, passed away at Valley Hospital on June 30, 2020. She was formerly from Elmwood Park. She was a graduate of East Rutherford High School and a former employee of Bank of America and Hudson City Savings Bank.
She is survived by her children, Joseph and his wife Debbie, Maureen and her husband Allen Goble, Michael and his wife Vanessa and her grandchildren, Ryan, Robert, Samantha and Patrick. She is also survived by her sister, Diane and her husband Robert White, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are by Neptune Cremation Society, Paramus, NJ. To add to Beverly's online memorial, please visit www.neptuneofnewjersey.com
.