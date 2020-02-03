|
Beverly Fitzgerald
Wanaque - Beverly Fitzgerald (nee: Wilkes) 85, of Wanaque, formerly of Glen Rock, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2020. She is predeceased by her son Michael Wilkes. Beverly is survived by her dear husband Richard of 34 years. Beverly loved to play cards both Canasta and Bridge and she enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband. A memorial service will be held on Friday at the West Side Presbyterian Church, 6 S. Monroe St. Ridgewood at 11:00 am. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation,1 E. Wacker Dr, Ste. 1730, Chicago, IL 6060. FeeneyFuneralHome.