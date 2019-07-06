|
Beverly Friedman
Wayne - On, Thursday, July 4, 2019, BEVERLY FRIEDMAN of Wayne, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Meyer Friedman. Devoted mother of Lisa Friedman (Atilla Suzer). Loving sister of the late Millicent (surviving, Adrian) Simons and the late Joel Rose. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 11:30 am at the chapel at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton, NJ with interment following. Shiva will be observed through Wednesday at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.