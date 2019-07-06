Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
King Solomon Memorial Park
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Friedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Friedman Obituary
Beverly Friedman

Wayne - On, Thursday, July 4, 2019, BEVERLY FRIEDMAN of Wayne, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Meyer Friedman. Devoted mother of Lisa Friedman (Atilla Suzer). Loving sister of the late Millicent (surviving, Adrian) Simons and the late Joel Rose. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 11:30 am at the chapel at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton, NJ with interment following. Shiva will be observed through Wednesday at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.