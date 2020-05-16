Beverly J. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. Taylor

Hawthorne - Beverly J. Taylor (Buller), 81., of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ she was raised in Fair Lawn, NJ and resided in Ridgefield Park, NJ and Kingston, NY for many years prior to settling in Hawthorne. An avid outdoorswoman, she loved camping and adored spending time with her late dog Tara. Beverly will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Prior to retiring, she was employed as a machine operator for Tension Envelop Inc., in South Hackensack, NJ for many years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Taylor. Loving and devoted mother of William Van Hine, Brenda Vigorito and husband Tony, Bonnie Van Hine and Beverly Vitale. Cherished grandmother of eight. Adored great grandmother of five. She is survived by former spouse William Van Hine and pre deceased by one brother.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved