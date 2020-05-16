Beverly J. Taylor
Hawthorne - Beverly J. Taylor (Buller), 81., of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ she was raised in Fair Lawn, NJ and resided in Ridgefield Park, NJ and Kingston, NY for many years prior to settling in Hawthorne. An avid outdoorswoman, she loved camping and adored spending time with her late dog Tara. Beverly will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as a machine operator for Tension Envelop Inc., in South Hackensack, NJ for many years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Taylor. Loving and devoted mother of William Van Hine, Brenda Vigorito and husband Tony, Bonnie Van Hine and Beverly Vitale. Cherished grandmother of eight. Adored great grandmother of five. She is survived by former spouse William Van Hine and pre deceased by one brother.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.