Beverly Joan Jenkins
Haskell - Jenkins, Beverly Joan (Guide) age 76 of Haskell on Monday June 18, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Haskell. Beverly worked as a bookkeeper and was a real estate agent for various brokers through the years. She enjoyed the trips to Atlantic City and loved to gamble. She was a big fan of Willie Nelson and enjoyed traveling. She also was an avid painter. Beloved wife of Charles T. Jenkins Sr. of Haskell, loving mother of Charles Jenkins Jr. and his wife Theresa of Ringwood, Michelle Theobald and her husband Jeffrey of Stockholm, Diane King and her husband John of Wayne. Dear sister of Richard Guide and his wife Patricia of Haskell. Grandmother of Michelle Kristiansen, Ryan Miller, Toni Blockburger, Charles Jenkins III, Dylan Jenkins, great grandmother of Raelynn Miller and predeceased by her grandson Henny Kristiansen
Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral service 10am on Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment Mt Calvary Cemetery Butler