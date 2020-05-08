Beverly Rhinehart
Beverly Rhinehart

Riverdale - Beverly (Richards) Rhinehart of Riverdale NY let go of the Masters hand at the Hackensack M.C. on April 30 2020. Born in Jersey City NJ she resided in many areas of New York and New Jersey all her life.

A life-long volunteer, Beverly devoted her free time to helping socially conscious organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Jack & Jill of America, Inc. (Morris and Bergen/Passaic County Chapters), and The Doll League, Inc. (Metropolitan Chapter). Bev also lent her time and talent to The Women's Club of Englewood and The Jessie Banks Foundation both located in New Jersey. In 1997, Beverly joined the Englewood Woman's Club, servicing as a member of the Education and Public Issues Committees. She also served on the Executive Board of the Club. An "awesome storyteller," Beverly was the director of the Jessie Banks Foundation's annual golf event and children's scholarship fund.

Beverly graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1952 and studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology NYC

Her love of fashion and textiles landed her a consultancy with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, where she produced a television segment on careers in the ready-to-wear industry for the Harlem Cultural Festival, which was broadcast by WNEW-TV and she was also an accomplished interior designer.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Naseby "Pete" Rhinehart, Jr., her daughters; Robyn Rhinehart-Williams and Vivian Rhinehart; sons-in-laws Arnold Marshe and Justin McLaughlin Williams, and her three grandsons; Douglas, Jaylen, Miles and Langston. predeceased Her oldest daughter, Karen Kendle Marshe, 2012.

Services are private burial Monday at Ferncliff Cemetery Hartsdale, NY

Arrangements by the Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals madonnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
