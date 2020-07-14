Beverly Richards
Green Pond, NJ - Beverly Richards (nee Palkow), 81, of Green Pond, NJ and Jupiter, FL, passed away at her home in Green Pond, NJ, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ, she was raised in Parsippany and graduated from Butler High School in 1957. She was married to A. Lee Richards for 63 years, who predeceased her on February 12, 2020. They raised their family in the Riverdale area, with Green Pond as their home for over 30 years. She was a vibrant, loving and enthusiastic wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She cherished time with her family above all. Everything she set out to do, she accomplished with tenacity, determination and a zest for life. She made her house a home and among her many talents, was a master knitter and seamstress. A lifelong energetic and active volunteer, she organized and supported numerous charitable and social events over the years. She was a past member of the Riverdale Woman's Club, and active member of the Green Pond Woman's Club, Green Pond Chapel Club, Green Pond Yacht Club, Green Pond Tennis Committee and Who's New (FL). An avid tennis player, she was a member of the Jupiter Ocean & Racquet Club and played on several teams in Florida and New Jersey. She enjoyed playing mah-jongg, bridge, and attending book groups. She loved to travel and enjoyed many journeys with her husband throughout the US, Europe, and the Caribbean. She is also predeceased by her grandson, Nicholas Schivito. She is survived by daughters Audrey Haluza, husband Bryan of Reno, NV, Brenda Schivito, husband John, Sr. of West Chester, PA, and son Bryan Richards of West Milford; grandmother to John Schivito Jr., Christopher Haluza, Hayden and Valerie Richards. Visitation will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ, on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm (in compliance with current Covid-19 restrictions). Funeral services will be private with interment at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Green Pond Chapel, 8 Notch Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 or Angels Against Addiction - The Nicholas Schivito Foundation at angelsagainstaddiction.org
would be most appreciated.