|
|
Beverly Travis
Andes, NY - Beverly Travis, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ died peacefully on Monday morning, May 27th following complications from a fall. She was 76. She is survived by her husband, Bob Lidsky and their combined family of 5 children along with their spouses, Jenny Van Beckum (John), Bart Lidsky (Audrey), Jann Bate Pawlaczyk (Gary), Brad Bate (Lizzie) and Kristina Bate Matteson (Matty) and their ten grandchildren, Kaitlin, Sophie, Taylor, Emma, Sara, Cassie, Tessa, Lacy, Connor and Melina.
Bev was an avid dog breeder, affectionately nicknamed "the dog lady" and was often spotted in the Catskill community with one of her seven Leonbergers, Utopia, Zirie, Brody, Cuddles, Darling, Harmony and Lassy. Our dear family, friends and Leos will forever hold Bev in our hearts.
There is no memorial service planned at the present time. For those who wish to honor Bev's memory, donations can be made in her name to the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society at www.heartofthecatskills.org or 46610 State Highway 10, Delhi, NY 13753.