Hawthorne - Lembo, Biagio age 65 of Hawthorne passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born in Italy, Biagio had resided in Paterson before moving to Hawthorne in 2005. A former amateur boxer out of Lou Costello's Gym in Paterson who also worked as a short order cook, Biagio was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church. Biagio Lembo was the beloved father of Biagio A. Lembo and his wife Laura of Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Analia and Sebastian Lembo. Dear son of Fiorentina (nee Federico) Lembo of Hawthorne, and the late Arduino Lembo. Brother of Marguerite Prinzivalli of North Brunswick, Anna Marie Pagano of Elmwood Park, Franca Mack-Forlist of Basking Ridge, Gloria Pollaro of Franklin Lakes, and Antonio A. Lembo of Hawthorne. Biagio is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Cremation will be private. (www.browningforshay.com)