Biagio "Benny" Scibetta


1952 - 2020
Biagio "Benny" Scibetta Obituary
Passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Englewood Hospital at the age of 67. He worked mostly as a chemical compounder for various fine fragrances companies always helping the world to smell better. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on October 22, 1952 to Calogero and Pasqualena Scibetta and grew up there with his two brothers Carl and Sal and two sisters Petrina and Mary.

He married Jeralyn Racano Scibetta in 1984 and was a devoted father to Daniel, Richard, Charisse, John, and Candice. He loved reading and collecting comics and was thought of by everyone who knew him to be Superman. Always a hard working loving and caring person, father, grandfather and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Known as Grandpa Ben to his two grandchildren Anthony and Gianna he will forever be missed.

There will be a private viewing for him at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home in Cliffside Park. The family will also hold a Celebration of Life for him and his many friends and family to be held at a later date. www.akmacagnafuneralhome,com
