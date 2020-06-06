Bianca Miller-Pabian
Bianca Miller-Pabian

Teaneck - Bianca Miller-Pabian, age 97, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was and will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother who always put family first.

Bianca was a long-time parishioner St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church. She was also an active member of the community participating in numerous activities, most notably, Friends of the Ridgefield Park Library and the Ridgefield Park High School Alumni Association.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 37 years Frederick J. Miller and her second husband of six years Arthur Pabian. She is survived by her sons, Steven F. Miller and his wife, Phyllis Carey , David P. Miller and his wife, Diane Miller, and granddaughters Erika Miller and her husband, Scott Douglass , and Jessica Miller.

The interment at George Washington Memorial Park will be private. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
