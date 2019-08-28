|
|
Bienvenido C. Valencia
Far Hills - Dr. Bienvenido Valencia, 80, of Far Hills, formerly of Ridgewood and Sibulan, the Philippines, went home to the Lord on August, 26th 2019. Left to mourn Bienvenido's passing is his dear wife Teresita. He is survived by his beloved children, son Erwin and wife Michelle, son Joseph and wife Deborah, daughter Irene and her partner Lane. Bienvenido was the adoring grandfather to Ethan, Gabriella, Catherine, Alexander, and Elena Joy. He is also survived by his brother Wilfredo. Bienvenido was an avid tennis player and ballroom dancer. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and group of life-long friends. Among his fondest memories were celebrating his 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries surrounded by family in Fatima, Portugal. Bienvenido earned his medical degree at the Cebu Institute of Medicine in 1966. He emigrated to the United States and began practicing in 1967 at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, eventually going into private practice and serving as an attending physician at St. Joseph's, Paterson, and Mountainside Hospital, Montclair. Later he transitioned into emergency medicine at Orange Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. FeeneyFuneralHome.com