Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:15 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Houser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Houser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Houser Obituary
Bill Houser

LBI and Ramsey - Bill Houser, 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of Brian Houser and wife Heather and Cheryl Pimlott and husband Tom. Cherished grandfather of Ashley and Kaitlin Houser and Thomas and Bill Pimlott. Dear brother of Delores Gilmartin and husband Bill and Clyde Houser and wife Suzanne. He enjoyed playing golf in his retirement with his friends in Naples, FL. His favorite pastime was watching the boats going along the intracoastal waterway in LBI. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a service being conducted at 3:15 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to , stjude.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -