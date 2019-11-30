|
Bill Houser
LBI and Ramsey - Bill Houser, 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of Brian Houser and wife Heather and Cheryl Pimlott and husband Tom. Cherished grandfather of Ashley and Kaitlin Houser and Thomas and Bill Pimlott. Dear brother of Delores Gilmartin and husband Bill and Clyde Houser and wife Suzanne. He enjoyed playing golf in his retirement with his friends in Naples, FL. His favorite pastime was watching the boats going along the intracoastal waterway in LBI. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a service being conducted at 3:15 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to , stjude.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.