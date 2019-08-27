Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Ivory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Ivory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Ivory Obituary
Bill Ivory

Oakland - Ivory, William "Bill", age 61, of Oakland, passed away on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Hillsdale before moving to Oakland 24 years ago. Bill was a truck driver for Classic Sanitation and Waste Management before he retired. He also worked as a DJ for WNNJ in Newton, NJ, which was his passion. He was a season ticket holder for the NJ Devils for many years and enjoyed being with all his friends there. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Valerie, his daughter, Laura and her husband, Nart, his grandchildren, Daniel and Jenna, and his beloved dog, Buster. He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Ada Ivory. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30th at 11am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now