Bill Ivory
Oakland - Ivory, William "Bill", age 61, of Oakland, passed away on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Hillsdale before moving to Oakland 24 years ago. Bill was a truck driver for Classic Sanitation and Waste Management before he retired. He also worked as a DJ for WNNJ in Newton, NJ, which was his passion. He was a season ticket holder for the NJ Devils for many years and enjoyed being with all his friends there. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Valerie, his daughter, Laura and her husband, Nart, his grandchildren, Daniel and Jenna, and his beloved dog, Buster. He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Ada Ivory. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30th at 11am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.