Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of Mercy Parish
Park Ridge, NJ
Bill Tonks Obituary
Bill Tonks

Montvale - George "Bill" William Tonks Jr., 69, of Montvale, NJ passed away last Sunday morning. Born in Englewood, NJ in 1949 to Leonida and George Tonks Sr.

He is survived by his sons, Billy, Jack, and Ryan along with his grandson Logan, as well as many other family and friends.

A memorial in honor of Bill, will be held on March 9th, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Mercy Parish in Park Ridge, NJ.

Online condolences and donations can be shared via Face Book on The Bill and Gail Tonks Memorial Page. @TonksTributes.Org
