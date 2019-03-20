|
|
Billy Smith
3/13/1973 - 3/20/2000
Dear Mom & Dad,
As I sit in Heaven and watch you everyday, I try to let you know with signs I never went away. I hear you when you're laughing and watch you as you sleep. I even place my arms around you, to calm you as you weep. I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home, so I try to send you signs so you know you are not alone. Don't feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me. Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see. So live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free. Then I know with every breath you take you'll be taking one for me. We love you so much. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hands.
Mom & Dad