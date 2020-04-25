|
|
Bishop Llewelyn Mitchell
Teaneck - Bishop Llewelyn Mitchell, age 76, of Teaneck, the Presiding Bishop of the True Witness Church International Fellowship, a pastor, a teacher, a friend, a father, a husband, and a lover of the saints, at the age of 76, transitioned peacefully on April 13th, 2020 at Englewood hospital in New Jersey.
He was born to parents Gladys Johnson and Vivian Mitchell (both deceased), in Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica. Mitch, as he was affectionately called, immigrated to Canada and later made the United States his permanent residence. Mitch worked as a Welder for 20 years and then retired from The Hudson Tanks in New Jersey.
Bishop Llewelyn Mitchell served faithfully in the True Witness church fellowship for over 35 years. There he served in the capacities of deacon, pastor, and was ordained the Presiding Bishop of the True Witness International Fellowship in 2009. Under his tremendous leadership, the fellowship experienced great development, expansion and strides towards true spirituality and physical growth. He was a man of impeccable character, kind, passionate about the ministry, humble, approachable, and most importantly he had a love for God and the things of God. He truly believed in blessing the work of God!! "He was a man above men and a Bishop above Bishops" said one of his spiritual sons Minister O'Niel Fisher. Bishop was a praiser and a worshiper. His favorite song "I've got a feeling that everything is going to be alright," speaks volume to the phenomenal life he lived.
Bishop Mitchell was preceded in death by his son, Llewelyn Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving, hardworking, dedicated and supportive wife of 48 years, Muriel Mitchell; his children, Noreen, Elfreda, Corwin and Michael. His grandchildren, Tiffany, Natasha, Elise, Lauren, Nathaniel, Shontal, Anton and Jace; his adorable great grandchildren, Eden and Emendo; his brothers , sisters, sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his beloved True Witness Church Fellowship family in Paterson, New Jersey; Lithonia, Georgia; Pompano Beach, Florida; Jamaica; Antiqua; and Birmingham, England. May his soul rest in peace.
.braggfuneralhome.com