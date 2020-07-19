Blair Lafferty
New Milford - Blair Lafferty a resident of Care One, New Milford was 76 when he passed away June 27, 2020.
Born in Chester, PA, he was one of eight children, seven sons and one daughter to the late Leon Lafferty, Sr and Alma Lafferty (Mohr). Blair is survived by his wife Joan (Heinkey) Lafferty also a resident of Care One New Milford. In addition to his wife he is survived by four brothers, Bill, Dave, Bobby and Mike and one sister Mary.
He was a self employed mason in the Bergen County area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and will be missed and loved. To leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
