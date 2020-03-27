Services
Blair Merrill Bennett

Blair Merrill Bennett Obituary
Blair Merrill Bennett

Clifton - Blair Merrill Bennett, 87, of Clifton passed away on March 26, 2020. Born and raised in East Hampton, NY, he lived in Richfield Park and Wayne before moving to Clifton many years ago. Blair was a Maintenance Technician for both Hudson City Bank and Fairleigh Dickinson College for over 20 years.

Beloved husband of Virginia (Panone). Devoted father of Anthony Bennett of Clifton.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
