Saddle Brook - Blanche A. Cariddi (nee Attanasio) 88, of Saddle Brook, NJ, transitioned to Heaven on April 18, 2020. Blanche was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She came from a large family and grew up in Newark, NJ, and spent many years raising her family with her beloved husband John (predeceased). Her loves were her husband, her family, her animals, and her piano playing. Blanche was a dedicated wife, creative mother, and incredible homemaker. She especially enjoyed playing her piano and loved gardening. She completed a crossword puzzle every day. She loved all animals, rescuing any animal that needed help, and took much pride in the fact that she rescued a baby blue jay and released it as an adult. She was the proud mother of four children - John; Robert and his wife, Barbara; Theresa and her husband, Peter; Deborah and her husband, Bob; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In light of the current situation, there will be a memorial service planned at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.