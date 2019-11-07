Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation RC Church
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Blanche Marie (Stemplinger) Millar

Blanche Marie (Stemplinger) Millar Obituary
Blanche Marie (Stemplinger) Millar

Blanche Marie (Stemplinger) Millar entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Maxwell, her parents Mathias and Blanche Stemplinger, her brothers Leroy and Robert Stemplinger, her sisters Dorothy Stemplinger and Anne Stemplinger Gross Cassidy, and her niece Joan Ellen Gassert (Bob). Blanche leaves her daughter Kathy (Ben) of Pompton Plains, son John (Maureen) of Landing, and son Jeff (Annie) of Clifton; her granddaughters Christine of Hawthorne and Jackie (Mike) of Lake Hiawatha, her grandsons Matt (Jen) of Morris Plains, David (Meggie) of Clarendon Hills Illinois, and Edward (Kiyomi) of Lewiston, NY, and three great-grandchildren: Maggie, Eoin, and Ellie. She also leaves her nephews, Rev. Joseph Gross of Baltimore, and Dr. Robert Stemplinger of Ft. Myers, FL, and a host of dear friends whose lives she touched.

Visiting hours are Friday, November 8 from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10 am Saturday, November 9 at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, Wayne. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For a more complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com.

In Blanche's memory, please make a donation to her favorite charity: Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501.
