Blanche Ricci (nee Matos Pares)
Palisades Park - Blanche Ricci (nee Matos Pares), 91, of Palisades Park for 30 years and formerly of Carlstadt for 25 years, passed away on June 27, 2019. Blanche was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and came to the U.S.A. at the age of 17. Prior to retiring at the age of 53, she worked for ADT in Clifton for five years. Blanche enjoyed shopping at the mall for antique jewelry and trips to Atlantic City to gamble. She was devoted to her grandchildren and was delighted to babysit her children's dogs. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Tischer then Richard J. Ricci. Loving mother of Nancy Mendez and her husband Edgar, Jean Bleitzhofer and her husband Michael and Diana Disimino and her husband John. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Rachel and Bianca. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. Cremation will be private.