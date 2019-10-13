Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church
1799 Hamburg Tpke
Wayne, NJ

Oakland - age 91, passed away on October 12, 2019.She is survived by her loving daughter: Christina and her husband Walter Segro; her granddaughter, Christina Marie Segro and her husband Stephen Tricarico and her grandson, Vincent Segro and his girlfriend Jacqui Pecora. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. Memorials may be made to Friends of Laurel Wood Arboretum, PO Box 2433, Wayne, NJ 07470
