River Vale - Blase K. Sacus, Sr., of River Vale, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Hogan) for 42 years. Devoted father of Jenifer Smyth (Kevin) and Blase K. Sacus, Jr. Dear brother of Msgr. Samuel Sacus. Cherished grandfather "Poppers" of Emily and Patrick Smyth and Trey, Anna and Mia Sacus. Before retiring he was a Director for Lipton in Englewood Cliffs, NJ for over 30 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church. He was an avid golfer, an accomplished cook and enjoyed tennis. Visitation 5-9 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com Funeral Mass 11 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blase may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Cremation is private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
