Bobby Masterson Jr.
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband, stepdad, son, brother, uncle and friend, Bobby Masterson. He passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020.
He taught us so much and tested our patience!
Taught us to love the game of baseball, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants, to laugh at ourselves and to laugh hard at good jokes and even harder at very bad jokes.
You always knew that Bobby loved you, that he felt lucky to be part of the family and your friend and would always let you know that he was proud of you.
He had a lot to talk about and was the self-crowned king of useless information!
We will miss his smile, terrible jokes, cards with scratch off lottery tickets and his love…and the random phone calls that lasted for hours!
He was a neighbor and friend in his development. He was the comedian mayor of the complex, the security camera and the biggest pain in the arse! Everyone will miss his corny jokes and hearing him laugh the hardest at them!! Even the many debates over stupid crap will be missed. (One of his best talents!!)
We will have an Irish wake on Saturday February 29th from 4pm-9pm at Characters 94 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974. Please stop by to share some stories and love.