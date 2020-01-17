|
Boihar (Ng) Mark
Wayne - age 92, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She came to the US in 1948, lived in New York City and then moved to Wayne in 1973. Mrs. Mark was the owner and operator of China Paradise in Wayne since 1967. She was a member of the Christian Evangelical Mission Church in Towaco. Mrs. Mark is survived by her beloved son Thomas Mark; and loving grandchildren, Jennie and Terrance Mark. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim Paul Mark and her daughter, Betty Maziello. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The funeral service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Evangelical Mission Church, 36 Alpine Rd, Towaco, NJ 07082-1302