|
|
Bonaventura ("Benny") Pulice
Englewood Cliffs - Bonaventura ("Benny") Pulice of Englewood Cliffs, formerly of Fort Lee passed away peacefully at his home on October 22, 2019. He was 88 years old.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Maria Pulice, his three sons Peter, Rick and Mario Pulice, and his daughters-in-law Heidi Cunningham and Carin Pulice. Bonaventura was the proud grandfather of Christiana, Teo, Vanessa and Ian. He is also survived by his brother Enrico and his wife Carmina.
He is predeceased by his brother Fiore Pulice and sister-in-law Maria, and his parents Pietro and Anna Pulice.
Bonaventura was born on February 1, 1931 in Calabria Italy. He married Maria Osso in 1954, and they emigrated with their eldest son Peter, initially settling in New York.
Over the years "Benny" was known for being a devoted friend to so many people in the Fort Lee, Leonia and Englewood Cliffs communities. He and his wife Maria were the founders of Fort Lee Pizzeria, which continues to be a family-owned business. His interests included gardening, playing cards and traveling to his homeland Italy.
The family would like to thank those who assisted in the care of Bonaventura over the last two years. A special thank you to both the Englewood Cliffs and Fort Lee Police Departments.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00am thence to Madonna R.C. Church on the Hill in Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 6-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com