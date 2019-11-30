|
|
Bonday E. Gordon
Bonday E. Gordon (Gene Gordon), 89, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Gene grew up in Cliffside Park, then lived in Paramus, Lakewood, and finally Leisure Village West, Manchester. Gene is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rosendahl, his son and daughter in law, David and Lenee Gordon of Franklin Lakes, his grandchildren, James, Julia, and Jayne, and his brother and sister in law, Anthony and Dolores Giudicissi of Montvale. Gene was predeceased by his wife, Jean Gordon (nee. Hamm). Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.