Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonday Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonday E. Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonday E. Gordon Obituary
Bonday E. Gordon

Bonday E. Gordon (Gene Gordon), 89, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Gene grew up in Cliffside Park, then lived in Paramus, Lakewood, and finally Leisure Village West, Manchester. Gene is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rosendahl, his son and daughter in law, David and Lenee Gordon of Franklin Lakes, his grandchildren, James, Julia, and Jayne, and his brother and sister in law, Anthony and Dolores Giudicissi of Montvale. Gene was predeceased by his wife, Jean Gordon (nee. Hamm). Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonday's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -