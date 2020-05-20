Bonnie Lou Crane Zullo
Demarest - Bonnie Lou Zullo (nee Crane), 88, passed away on April 24, 2020 of COVID-19. Loving wife of the late Salvatore Paul Zullo. Devoted mother of John, Paul, Laurie (Jim), and Dawn (Walter). Dear grandma of 7, and great grandma of 1. A memorial service to be held later when family and friends can once again gather together. To read full obituary please visit Bonnie's tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 24, 2020.