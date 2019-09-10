|
Palisades Park - Boris Novofastovsky, age 89, of Palisades Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 8, 2019. Beloved and devoted father of Laura Dubinsky and Irene Cohen. Proud grandfather of Ilona, Karen, and Louis. Caring and giving great-grandfather of Justin, Isabelle, and Thalia. Boris was born in Ukraine, and as a teenager, he survived WWII and was instrumental in bringing his family to America. Boris and his late wife Rachel were members of Temple Beth-El in Springfield, MA. Services will be 1 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ.