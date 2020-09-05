Boris WiikRiver Vale - Boris Wiik, 84, of River Vale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Aino (nee Viitala). Devoted father of Kenneth (Donna) Wiik and Diane (Hector) Nin. Loving grandfather of Andrew and William, great grandfather of Caden. Born in Kokkola, Finland, he came to New York City in 1945, moving to Ft. Lee in 1959 before settling in River Vale in 1961. Before retiring, Boris was an architect with Stonehill Taylor, New York City. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A service celebrating Boris's life and faith will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Pearl River, NY. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Boris's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 N. Main St. Pearl River, NY, 10965.