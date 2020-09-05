1/
Boris Wiik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boris Wiik

River Vale - Boris Wiik, 84, of River Vale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Aino (nee Viitala). Devoted father of Kenneth (Donna) Wiik and Diane (Hector) Nin. Loving grandfather of Andrew and William, great grandfather of Caden. Born in Kokkola, Finland, he came to New York City in 1945, moving to Ft. Lee in 1959 before settling in River Vale in 1961. Before retiring, Boris was an architect with Stonehill Taylor, New York City. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A service celebrating Boris's life and faith will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Pearl River, NY. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Boris's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 N. Main St. Pearl River, NY, 10965.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved