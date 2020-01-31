|
Bradley Parker Jordan
Glen Rock - Bradley Parker Jordan, age 66, died of natural causes on January 26, 2020, at his home in Glen Rock, N.J. Born in Plainfield, N.J., Brad moved to the Kansas City suburbs at age seven, where he resided until he finished high school. A graduate of Cornell University, he worked as a futures broker and institutional futures specialist at Merrill Lynch in New York City, and later as an independent floor manager on the New York Futures Exchange and as a fund manager for a commodities trading advisor. Devoted to his town of Glen Rock, where he lived for nearly three decades, Brad served on its Planning Board as well as on the Glen Rock Town Council from 1996 to 2006. He also founded and chaired the GRACE (Glen Rock Assistance Council and Endowment) fund, which provided financial, emotional and comprehensive support for the families of the 11 Glen Rock victims of the September 11th, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and erected a memorial in town. An avid runner and biker, Brad was also an artist and craftsman at heart. He had an ability to not only fix whatever was broken, but also to create things of surpassing beauty — whether it was with a room, a yard, a memorial or a parade float. But his greatest role was as a father and husband. Brad is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Sperling of Glen Rock, and his sons, Matthew Jordan of Glen Rock and Eric Jordan of Chicago; as well as by a sister, Marsha Perry of Las Vegas; a brother-in-law, Greg Perry of Las Vegas; and many loving siblings-in-law and cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 8 at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood (113 Cottage Place, Ridgewood, NJ 07450). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Glen Rock Assistance Council and Endowment fund at http://glenrocktributerun.org/donationsforBrad.php or the NY/NJ Trail Conference at
https://www.nynjtc.org/donate#/donation.