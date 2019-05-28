|
Bradley Post
Ho-Ho-Kus - Bradley W. Post, 46, of Ho-Ho-Kus, passed away on May 18, 2019 in a tragic plane crash off the coast of Roatán, Honduras. He was off on another one of his adventures, this time to learn how to fly fish. Brad was born in Ridgewood, NJ on January 8, 1973 (he shared a birthday with Elvis; he would want you to know that). Brad grew up in Ramsey and Saddle River and graduated from Ramsey High School in 1991. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University in 1995, he would spend the next 24 years "insuring anything that had wheels and carried people - charter buses, school buses, limos, taxis and paratransit." Brad and his brother, Tom, were the fourth generation to own and operate Post Financial Services Group. Their younger brother, Garrett, later joined them at the firm. They purchased the family business from their father in 2003 and continued to grow it until they sold to Hilb Group in 2016. Brad had recently joined the Board of Directors and been named the Regional Leader for Hilb Group, Tri-State.
Brad's love of adventure started at an early age when he climbed out of the upstairs bedroom window at age 2 thinking he could fly. By the age of 16, he was flying. He got his pilot's license even before he could drive. Brad was an avid and accomplished sailor growing up at the Jersey Shore during the summers. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Ridgewood Country Club for the past 23 years. He loved peanut butter, the color navy and yard work. Oh, and manhattans. He was happiest on a boat or on a ski slope. Brad never sat still. He experienced more in 46 years than most people do in a lifetime. If we can learn one thing from him…live life every day; "make it happen" he would say. And vote Republican.
Brad loved his family and friends and they knew it. He had a gift for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. He was knowledgeable about everything and had a good sense of humor, maybe a little sarcasm thrown in too. He would be overwhelmed by the love and support shown to his family this past week - thank you all.
Brad will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 22 years, Cheryl, and daughter, Kate (17), who he cherished and admired. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Nancy Post, of Bonita Springs, FL. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas Post of Warwick, NY and Garrett Post of Ramsey, NJ.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (VPFH.COM), 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff from 4-8 pm. A funeral service will be held at The Community Church of Ho-Ho-Kus, 400 Warren Ave, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1 pm with a private, family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Brad's memory for a new grand piano for the Northern Highlands High School Music and Performing Arts Association (NH MPAA) and sent to: NH MPAA, c/o Lisa Monard, 43 Homewood Avenue, Allendale, NJ 07401.