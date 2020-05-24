Brenda Dembow
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Dembow

Hackensack - Brenda Dembow (nee Sanzari), 71, of Hackensack and Beach Haven West, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Cherished mother of Kathleen De Feo and her husband Robert of Northvale and the late Richard Dembow, Jr. Adored grandmother of Brianna and Nicholas. Dearest sister of the late Benny Sanzari.

Brenda was a Clerk for the USPS in South Hackensack for many years. She liked nothing better than spending time with family and friends. She loved to take trips near and far and always loved to tell a good story. Brenda will be greatly missed by those she held dear.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Francis Church, Hackensack.

Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 24 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved