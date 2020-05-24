Brenda DembowHackensack - Brenda Dembow (nee Sanzari), 71, of Hackensack and Beach Haven West, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Cherished mother of Kathleen De Feo and her husband Robert of Northvale and the late Richard Dembow, Jr. Adored grandmother of Brianna and Nicholas. Dearest sister of the late Benny Sanzari.Brenda was a Clerk for the USPS in South Hackensack for many years. She liked nothing better than spending time with family and friends. She loved to take trips near and far and always loved to tell a good story. Brenda will be greatly missed by those she held dear.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Francis Church, Hackensack.Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale.