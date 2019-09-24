|
|
Brenda J. Kempf
Oradell - Brenda J. Kempf, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Brenda was born in Hackensack, NJ and lived in Oradell NJ. Survived by her loving sister Elsie Janos of Oradell, NJ and by many dear nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving parents Helen and Walter Kempf, sister Florence Perone, and brothers Walter and John Kempf. Friends and family are invited for her memorial visitation this Thursday from 10AM - 12PM at Volk Leber Funeral, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A Catholic prayer service will begin, at 12PM, immediately following visitation. Inurnment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. For more information and to view Brenda's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com