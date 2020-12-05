Brendan Dolaghan
Rutherford - Brendan Dolaghan, Treasured son of Mark and Colleen Dolaghan (Galladay) and beloved brother of Mark Patrick, Nolan and James passed away on December 3rd, 2020.
Family will receive friends Monday 2 to 7pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home 19 Lincoln Avenue Rutherford.
The funeral will be Tuesday departing from the funeral home 9:30 am followed by 10:00am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary, 91 Home Ave. Rutherford.
Interment Holy Cross Cemetery No. Arlington.
Please visit calhounmania.com
for condolences & Covid restrictions .