Brendan Dolaghan
Brendan Dolaghan

Rutherford - Brendan Dolaghan, Treasured son of Mark and Colleen Dolaghan (Galladay) and beloved brother of Mark Patrick, Nolan and James passed away on December 3rd, 2020.

Family will receive friends Monday 2 to 7pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home 19 Lincoln Avenue Rutherford.

The funeral will be Tuesday departing from the funeral home 9:30 am followed by 10:00am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary, 91 Home Ave. Rutherford.

Interment Holy Cross Cemetery No. Arlington.

Please visit calhounmania.com for condolences & Covid restrictions .




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
DEC
8
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
