River Edge - Brendan Gerard Cranwell was born in Hoboken and was raised in Union City. He is a graduate of St Peters College and a proud member of St. Joseph's Catholic Club in Union City. Since childhood, Brendan's very genuine good nature and outgoing personality garnered him an abundance of warm fellowship among family and friends. His passion for sports was a central theme throughout his life. Prompted by his youthful admiration of Boston Celtic Hall of Famer Tom Heinson, a family friend, his affinity for Boston sports teams and his beloved Red Sox was legendary. Brendan was gregarious, big-hearted, and never at a loss for words. He thrived in the camaraderie of family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances; many of whom shared his passion for life. Always genial and sociable he had the capacity to put people at ease and make them laugh. Everyone who knows him has a favorite Brendan story. His legacy will be his indomitable sense of humor. His wit and empathy never failed to coax smile, a chuckle, or a belly laugh from those around him, regardless of the circumstances. Sadly, Brendan's journey ended in the evening of Saturday October 10th in 2020. He is survived by his life partner and devoted companion Grace Fabrizio; son of the late John E. Cranwell & the late Catherine Cranwell (nee Wynne); brother of Michael Cranwell and Catherine Gasiewski (nee Cranwell) and was blessed with many nieces and nephews, He also leaves behind many cousins and aunts and uncles. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 2-6PM this Wednesday at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service from the funeral home at 10AM on Thursday and then to St. Peter the Apostle RCC, River Edge, NJ for a 11AM Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendan's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendan's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society