Brendan M. Thornton
Brendan M. Thornton

Dumont - Brendan M. Thornton, age 82, of Dumont, NJ entered into eternal life peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home after a long illness. He was born in New York City to the late Margaret (Cunningham) and Martin Thornton and predeceased by his brothers, John, Martin Jr., and Kevin.

Brendan proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a heating/refrigeration engineer and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers in New York City for many years. He enjoyed sports, especially the NY Yankees, lighthouses, birdwatching, and reading about the United States presidents. Brendan was a devoted and active parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church where he served on the Parish Council and was a 3rd and 4th-degree member of St. John's Council #1345, Bergenfield/Dumont, and former member of the Color Guard. He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Reilly) and devoted father of Sheila (Anthony) Labita, Claire Thornton, Daniel Thornton, and Michael (Dorothy) Thornton, dear brother of Brian Thornton, brother-in-law of Catherine Thornton, Anita Thornton, and Joseph and Carmella Reilly and uncle of Brian Jr., Michael, and Dana. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Victoria, Julia, Cecilia, George, and Eva.

Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, Dumont. Interment with Military Honors in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brendan's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
