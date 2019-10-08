|
Succasunna - Rev. Msgr. Brendan Padraig Madden passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on March 3, 1928 in Cork Ireland, he was the youngest child of John and Annie Madden. Brendan was educated by the Christian Brothers and attended St. Finbarr's Minor Seminary in Cork. He went on to St. Patrick's Major Seminary, in Carlow Ireland to study for the Priesthood. Brendan was accepted by the late Bishop Thomas H. McLaughlin into the Diocese of Paterson and was ordained on June 3, 1951, by the late Bishop Keough of the Diocese of Kildare and Laughlin. He arrived in New York in August of 1951, traveling across the Atlantic on the S.S. Mauretania, Cunard Line. Rev. Madden was assigned by the late Archbishop Thomas A. Boland to St. Nicholas Parish in Passaic. The Archbishop's request to Rev. Madden was; "Don't lose your brogue!" His second assignment was to St. Anthony's Parish in Hawthorne. Rev. Madden was assigned to Our Lady of the Lake Parish- Lake Hopatcong, and Mount Arlington where he became Pastor in 1966. He was subsequently appointed Pastor at St. Mary's Parish in Denville, St. Monica's Parish in Sussex and St. Clare's Parish in Clifton, before retiring to Nazareth Village Retirement Complex in Chester. In 2004, after serving fifty-three years in parish work, he taught religion at Morris Catholic High School in Denville. Rev. Msgr. Madden was a Co-Chairman of Communications for the Sussex County Council of Churches and had a monthly religion program on the Newton radio station, WNNJ. He was also a member of the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club, representing the Sussex County Priest Vicariate, and a member of the Priests Senate. Rev. Madden was named a Monsignor in 1984 as a Prelate of Honour to His Holiness, Pope John Paul II. He is predeceased by his parents and four sisters. Rev. Msgr. Madden is survived by many nieces and nephews in Ireland & England. Visiting hours are Thursday 3-8PM at St. Clare RC Church, Clifton with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11AM. Rev. Msgr. Madden will be buried in the family plot at St. Finbarr's Cemetery in Cork Ireland. Funeral arrangements were provided by Allwood Funeral Home. allwoodfuneralhome.com