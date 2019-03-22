|
Brian A. Misley
Park Ridge - Brian A. Misley of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 60.
Beloved brother of David T. Misley, Sr., Kevin T. Misley, Heather Misley Nicolas and Holly Misley DeSimone.
Cherished uncle of Jennifer and Matthew Misley, Emily, Ethan, Wyatt and Shane DeSimone and Pierre Nicolas.
Predeceased by his parents Albert and Bernice Misley and his nephew and godson,David T. Misley, Jr.
Brian was a 1976 graduate of Park Ridge High School and a 1981 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he earned a BS in Environmental Science.
Brian was a consultant for Pfizer Co., Pearl River, NY. He was a longtime employee of the Washington Township Tennis & Fitness Club as a personal trainer. Brian was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved the NY Yankees. He also spent many years coaching his nieces and nephews in town athletics. He especially enjoyed attending Park Ridge HS baseball games and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestling matches. An athlete himself, Brian earned multiple varsity letters in Track and Cross Country at Park Ridge HS.
Funeral Service 10 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Montvale Evangelical Free Church, Montvale, NJ.
Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
Visitation 2 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com