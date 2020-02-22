|
|
Brian D. Loreti
Mahwah - Brian D. Loreti, age 62 of Mahwah, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Brian was born in Somerville, NJ and has resided in Mahwah for the past 25 years. Brian was a tax attorney employed with the Summit Financial Group in Parsippany, NJ. Brian is survived by his wife, Randi Loreti and his two brothers; Michael E. Loreti and Craig R. Loreti. Brian is also survived by his extended family and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Michael R Loreti, MD in 2012 and his mother, Barbara J. Loreti in 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:15 am at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A private cremation will be held. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.