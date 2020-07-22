Brian E. Brigliadoro
Riverdale - Brian E. Brigliadoro, 61, of Riverdale, passed away on July 22, 2020. Born in Paterson, he lived in Wayne and Bloomingdale before moving to Riverdale. Brian was the owner of Mama Mia Restaurant in Bloomingdale and Muscle Car Garage on Rt. 23 in Wayne for many years. Brian also worked as a Salesman for Precision Auto on Rt. 23 Butler for several years.
Beloved son of Esther (De Risi) Brigliadoro of Wayne, and the late Frank J. Brigliadoro, who passed away in 2004. Loving fiance of Maria Fernandez. Dear brother of Frank Brigliadoro and his wife Sue, Nancy Bateson, Diane Melisaris and her husband Tasos, Arlene Sciarrino and her husband Gary, Kevin and Kurt Brigliadoro, Denise Culmone and her husband Troy. Cherished nephew of William Brigliadoro, Eleanor Brigliadoro and Mary Van Seeters. Loving uncle of Jennifer and her husband Christopher, Panos, Sydney, Paige, Dominica and Troy, Jr..
Funeral Saturday 10 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visiting Friday 3-8 PM at the funeral home. (Face Masks MUST BE WORN while in the funeral home. Please practice Social Distancing. No more than 50 family members and friends will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. Please be mindful of this restriction to allow others to visit and pay respects to the family) If desired, donations made to the American Cancer Society, www.Cancer.org
, in memory of Brian, would be greatly appreciated.