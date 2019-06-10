Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
Brian Edward Sedita

Brian Edward Sedita Obituary
Brian Edward Sedita

Venice, FL - Brian Edward Sedita (52) of Venice, FL (formerly of Wood-Ridge, NJ) passed away on Sunday, June 2nd. Brian worked for the Cement Masons' Local 780 in New York since 1984 before retiring on disability in 2017. He is survived by his children, Brian, Jr. and Katie. His parents, Thomas and Dorothy; brothers, Scott (Lisa), & Michael (Courtney).

A memorial service will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Venice Florida on Friday, June 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
