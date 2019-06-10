|
Brian Edward Sedita
Venice, FL - Brian Edward Sedita (52) of Venice, FL (formerly of Wood-Ridge, NJ) passed away on Sunday, June 2nd. Brian worked for the Cement Masons' Local 780 in New York since 1984 before retiring on disability in 2017. He is survived by his children, Brian, Jr. and Katie. His parents, Thomas and Dorothy; brothers, Scott (Lisa), & Michael (Courtney).
A memorial service will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Venice Florida on Friday, June 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.