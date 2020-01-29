Services
Bradley Smith & Smith Funeral Home
415 Morris Ave.
Springfield, NJ 07081
(973) 376-7777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Church
45 S. Springfield Avenue
Springfield, NJ
Union - Brian G. Palestis, Ph.D, 46, of Union, formerly of Pompton Lakes, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Brian enjoyed fencing with Master's Fencing Academy in Wayne from his high school years until very recently, having won championships and awards, coaching and refereeing. He was a Professor at Wagner College in Staten Island, in the Department of Biological Sciences, and was known for his research and publications. Brian was predeceased by his father in law, John E. Sullivan and stepfather Victor Kattak. He is survived by his wife Meghan; children Connor and Caitlin; his mother Elizabeth Kattak; father Ernest Palestis and his wife Monica; brother Paul Palestis and wife Alexandra; mother in law Maryelaine Sullivan; nieces Daniela Palestis and Sonia K. Fanous; nephew John Fanous; aunt Christine Palestis; uncle Gregory Palestis.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10am at St. James the Apostle Church, 45 S. Springfield Avenue in Springfield. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth. There will be a visitation on Friday from 3-7pm at the Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 415 Morris Avenue in Springfield. For more info, visit www.bradleyfuenralhomes.com
