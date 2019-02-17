|
Brian Hughes
Washington Twp. - Brian Hughes was a loving father, son, brother and friend who always had a twinkle in his eyes. He is survived and deeply missed by his son, Ryan Hughes, his brother, Donald Hughes (wife Joann), sisters Cathy (Hughes) Willems (husband Rodolfo), Diane Hughes-Raitt (dec. husband Robert Raitt) and Carolyn Hughes-Petrizzo (husband Tony), as well as nieces, nephews and numerous cousins, extended family and friends. He had former marriages with Carol (Kozubal) Donohue, and most recently Patty (Inzalaco) Hughes, whom he lovingly still considered his wife. He was born on November 5, 1954, and was called home on February 10, 2019. Brian found his calling in civil engineering, specifically the construction industry building 'Big Box' stores and his work is on display throughout the Tri-State area. The majority of his career was with Raimondo Construction and he was very fond of the late owner, Charles "Chick" Raimondo. Brian prided himself on always doing his best and finishing a project on time and under budget. Anyone who knew Brian was always prepared for a laugh because he was mischievous and joked about life and its many different twists and turns. He appreciated life and lived it well, put his whole heart into whatever he was doing, was passionate about cars, all types of auto racing, the NY Giants, the Yankees and those he loved. He touched many lives, was adored by friends, co-workers and family, and will be missed more than words can say. Please join us to celebrate and remember Brian's life at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 22 from 4-8 PM. The Funeral Mass honoring his life and faith will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Saturday, February 23 at 10 AM. We are asking that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made in his name to The Valley Hospital Foundation, the organization that helped care for Brian and provided exceptional and compassionate care, eased his suffering and did their best to the end of his life. ValleyHospitalFoundation.org